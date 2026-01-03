x
Movie News

Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood

Published on January 3, 2026 by swathy

Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood
Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood

With a huge decline in the Digital deals, the producers of Telugu cinema are in real stress. They are extra cautious and they kept a close watch on the film budgets. Despite successful combinations, the producers are not lending a free hand for the directors. Mythri Movie Makers has produced Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi and it was directed by Bobby. They also produced Veerasimha Reddy with Balakrishna directed by Gopichand Malineni. Both these films ended up as super hits after they released during Sankranthi 2023

The combos are now getting repeated but in different production houses. Chiranjeevi and Bobby are working again for a film which will be bankrolled by KVN Productions. The producers have delayed the film to cut the production costs. Bobby has been asked to complete the film on a strict budget and he is currently focused on the pre-production work. Gopichand Malineni will direct Balakrishna again and the film will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house of Ram Charan’s Peddi.

Gopichand Malineni impressed Balayya with a periodic script but the producers are not ready for the film. Gopichand Malineni has worked on a different script and the project will go ahead. The makers are working on the budgets of the film from the past three months and the shoot of the film is delayed. With a decline in the non-theatrical market, the producers are left in stress. They are also requesting the actors to cut down their remunerations.

The biggest successful combos of Telugu cinema are currently in budget revision mode and cost cutting mode. Both these films are expected to release in 2027.

Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood
Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026

Budget Revisions for the Biggest Combos in Tollywood
Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

