Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody

After the blockbuster Love Story, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi jodi is back with the beautiful love and action entertainer Thandel being helmed by Chandoo Mondeti under Geetha Arts banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad rendered soundtracks, and the film’s first single is out now.

Bujji Thalli is Devi Sri Prasad mark haunting melody. Seemingly, Sai Pallavi is upset with Naga Chaitanya, while the latter attempts to solace her. The couple’s emotional connection shines through, and their bond is beautifully captured.

Sreemani’s heartfelt lyrics perfectly convey the protagonist’s deep feelings as he reassures his sweetheart, while Javed Ali’s soulful vocals enhance the song to another level. The lyrical video is visually captivating. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s undeniable chemistry brings the love story to life.

Thandel is up for release on February 7th.