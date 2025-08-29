Bullet Trains and Data Cities: Andhra Pradesh on the Fast Track to Growth

Andhra Pradesh is poised for a historic leap in infrastructure and technology, with two major projects set to redefine its future: the bullet train corridors and the Google Data City.

The Centre has given preliminary approval for Hyderabad–Chennai and Hyderabad–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridors, both cutting through Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad–Chennai corridor will pass via Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Naidupeta, and Tada, giving the state eight high-speed train stations. Similarly, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor will include Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Dudddebanda, Hindupur, and Dhone, strengthening connectivity for Rayalaseema. Once completed, these projects will form a quadrilateral of bullet trains between Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Amaravati, transforming travel times to just one to two hours between metro hubs.

But the momentum doesn’t stop there. Visakhapatnam is emerging as India’s next digital capital. Google has officially confirmed a $6 billion mega data centre, the largest in Asia, powered by green energy and supported by three submarine cable landing stations. The state government also announced plans for a futuristic “Data City” at Madhurawada, modelled on Hyderabad’s Hitec City, to house AI hubs, chip design units, and IT clusters.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh has pushed for AP to become a global hub in deep tech, big data, and AI, a vision now materialising with Google, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro expanding in Visakhapatnam.

With bullet trains speeding through Amaravati and a world-class data city rising in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh is not just catching up, it’s racing ahead. The state is positioning itself as the gateway of innovation and connectivity in South India, blending world-class infrastructure with futuristic technology.