Bunch of Interesting OTT Releases this Week

May is coming to an end and a bunch of films are set to stream on various digital platforms over this weekend. Nani’s HIT 3 will stream on Netflix from May 29th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Malayalam super hit film Thudarum is all set to stream on Jio Plus Hotstar from May 30th in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages. Suriya’s disaster film Retro will be available on Netflix from May 31st in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Kannada film Agnyathavasi will stream on Zee5 from May 28th. Apart from these, there are a lot of international projects that will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix.