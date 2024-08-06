x
Home > Movie News

Bunny happy with Sukumar’s call on Pushpa 2

Published on August 6, 2024 by

After a series of speculations, Allu Arjun is back to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sukumar is canning some important scenes on Allu Arjun and other cast. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s release and most of them say that the film cannot make it for December 6th release. Allu Arjun and the producers are mounting pressure on Sukumar to release the film at any cost on the announced date. Pushpa 2: The Rule is already delayed by months and the producers are in a lot of stress. Sukumar has decided to complete the entire shoot of the film before the end of October.

Also Read : Allu Arjun to join the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar also decided to chop off some of the episodes at the scripting stage and complete the shoot as per the planned schedules. Sukumar who takes lengthy scenes on the sets decided to shoot them as per the plan and special efforts are being kept by the top director now. He also decided to edit the film on a regular basis and complete the post-production work by the end of November. Allu Arjun will promote Pushpa 2: The Rule for the entire month of November. Bunny is happy with Sukumar’s plan. For now, Pushpa 2: The Rule is in the race for December 6th release. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika is the leading lady.

