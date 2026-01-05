Bunny joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Dream Project

It is almost official that the hunt Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to lead the next directorial of Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the release of Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj suffered major setbacks and there are a lot of rumors about his upcoming project. Irumbu Kai Mayavi has been the dream project of Lokesh Kanagaraj and he has rewritten the script considering Allu Arjun. Bunny has given his nod after two meetings and the pre-production work of the film commences in Hyderabad after Sankranthi season.

Mythri Movie Makers paid a huge advance for Lokesh Kanagaraj after the release of Vikram. The top Telugu production house will work with Allu Arjun after the most successful Pushpa franchise. The shoot of the film will commence after October once Allu Arjun turns free from Atlee’s film. Lokesh Kanagaraj will have ample time to work on the script and complete the pre-production work. After the final script is locked, the actors and technicians will be finalized. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.