Home > Movie News

Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood

Published on October 15, 2025 by sankar

Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood

A couple of days ago, young producer Bunny Vas expressed his frustration about the negative trend on social media against his upcoming production Mithra Mandali. He lost his cool, expressed his anger and filed a complaint with the Cybercrime cops. Today during the press interaction, Bunny Vas exposed the fake mafia in telugu cinema which is doing a lot of damage to the producers.

“As per my knowledge, I interacted with several people from the past three days. There are few guys who are approaching the producers during competition. Some of the producers are against the negative trend and they are denying the proposals. But some of the producers are encouraging this trend as they would benefit their films. There are third parties who are approaching the producers with proposals about their accounts and promotions. Some of them are into positive promotions while others are into negative promotions. It is fair to make money by producing a good film but it is not healthy to spread negative trend against other films” told Bunny Vas.

Previous Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All
