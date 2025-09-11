x
Bunny Vas has a Request for Tollywood Producers

Published on September 11, 2025 by sankar

Bunny Vas has a Request for Tollywood Producers

Small film titled Little Hearts is doing wonders at the Telugu box-office. Young producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati have released the film in theatres after they watched and believed in the content of the film. A grand Thank You Meet was held today and Bunny Vas requested the producers of Telugu cinema to believe in the content and not to rush to produce small-budget films as they are doing good. He asked them to focus on the content and do impressive films.

“This is a small request for all the producers. Most of them are happy that small films are doing well. The major reason is the content. Do not rush and do small films without believing in content. Please be careful” urged Bunny Vas. Little Hearts is directed by Sai Marthand and 90s fame Aditya Hasan co-produced the youthful entertainer along with ETV Win. Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram and Rajeev Kanakala played the lead roles.

