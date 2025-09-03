Busiest Phase for Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh has delivered his biggest hit this year with Sankranthiki Vastunnam and he is on a break post release of the film. He signed three new films and all these films will be keeping the veteran actor busy for the next few months. Venkatesh will work with Trivikram and the family entertainer starts rolling in this month. He will complete one lengthy schedule this month. Venkatesh plays an extended cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and he allocated dates for the film in October.

Venkatesh also signed Drishyam 3 and the Telugu version of the film will be shot from November. The Malayalam version rolls in October and Venkatesh allocated dates for Drishyam 3 from November. Venkatesh will be juggling between the sets of these three films which are high on expectations. All these three films will release in 2026 and it is a rare achievement for Venkatesh who is never in a hurry. Venkatesh also hiked his fee after the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.