Butterfly teaser unveiled, Anupama plays a strong role

Anupama Parameswaran is all set to strike big in Tollywood with her upcoming film Butterfly, as the teaser of the movie is gripping from the word go.

Despite running for just 40 seconds, the teaser manages to raises curiosity on the movie. Butterfly is apparently a thriller set in the backdrop of a posh apartment complex where Anupama lives.

How the charactre played by Anupama emerges triumphant from the web of crime is what Butterfly about, as per the hints dropped by the teaser which carries the lines: “Don’t believe your eyes, Don’t believe your brain, Then… What to believe?”

Bankrolled on Gen’Next Movies banner by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri and Pradeep Nallimelli Butterfly is directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, who has also penned the story and screenplay.