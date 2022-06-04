Buzz: Akhil and Bommarillu Baskar film on Cards?

Akhil Akkineni tasted his first success with Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor is busy with the shoot of Agent, an action thriller directed by Surendar Reddy. The actor is in talks for a couple of projects that will be announced soon. Bommarillu Baskar who directed Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor is working on a script for Akhil. The director narrated the plot and got the nod from Akhil. Baskar is working on the final script and an announcement will be made at the right time. Suniel Narang’s Asian Cinemas will produce this project. Akhil Akkineni is also in talks with Mohan Raja for an interesting film and the film too will be finalized soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.