Buzz: Alia Bhatt walks out of Ramayana?

Bollywood is gearing up for the biggest ever film Ramayana and this mythological drama is planned in three parts. Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari will direct the film and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. Ranbir Kapoor is on board to play Lord Rama in the film and Alia Bhatt is approached to play Sita in this mythological epic. As per the latest update, Alia Bhatt walked out of the project as she could not allocate dates as per the schedules of Ramayana.

The makers are now on a hunt for the right actress. KGF sensation Yash is expected to play Ravana and there are lot of speculations about his presence. Massive sets are currently constructed in Mumbai for the film and the shoot may commence early next year. Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra will produce this big-budget attempt.