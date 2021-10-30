Buzz around Kavitha’s Dubai visit and Burj Khalifa flat!

The recent Dubai visit of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Nizamabad MLC and also the daughter of TRS chief, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is creating a buzz in political circles.

Although it is widely believed that Kavitha went to Dubai last week to showcase Bathukamma on world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, speculations are rife in political circles that Kavitha has bought a flat in Burj Khalifa.

Only super-rich individuals like top celebrities, businessmen etc own flats in Burj Khalifa, considered to be highly expensive in the world.

A flat in Burj Khalifa costs several crores of rupees.

It is rumoured that Kavitha has purchased a flat and spending time in Dubai even after Bathukamma event along with her husband.

Kavitha’s absence in TRS plenary meeting further fueled these speculations that Kavitha continues to stay in Dubai for the purpose of purchasing flat and it is for this reason she skipped TRS plenary last Monday while all other TRS MLAs from Nizamabad district like A.Jeevan Reddy, Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Goverdhan etc who accompanied Kavitha to Dubai for Bathukamma returned to Hyderabad the very next day and attended TRS plenary.

There is no official communication from TRS or Kavitha’ PRO team over where Kavitha is staying at present as she is not seen anywhere since Bathukamma event in Dubai last week.