Buzz: Balayya and Koratala combo on Cards?

Nandamuri Balakrishna geared up his speed and is signing back-to-back films. He is done with the shoot of Akhanda and he will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film soon. The latest update says that top director Koratala Siva may soon direct Balayya. Koratala Siva is done with the shoot of Acharya and he will soon commence the shoot of NTR’s film. Koratala Siva penned a script exclusively for Balakrishna and he will meet and narrate it to Balakrishna soon.

A top producer recently met Koratala Siva after which Koratala informed him about the script and his combo with Balakrishna. But the project may not materialize soon because of the commitments of Balakrishna and Koratala Siva. An announcement is expected once the combo gets finalized.