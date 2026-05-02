Buzz: Bollywood Beauty for Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda has a handful of exciting projects lined up. The actor launched a new film recently and it will be directed by Hi Nanna fame Shouryuv. The project rolls later this year after Vijay Deverakonda completes his current projects. As per the latest buzz, Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The talks are in the final stages and Kriti Sanon heard the complete script recently. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and it will be dubbed into other Indian languages.

Kriti Sanon shares a great bond with Vijay Deverakonda’s wife Rashmika and the duo worked together in Cocktail 2 recently. Kriti Sanon is keen to sign the project. Several Hollywood technicians are working for the film. Wyra Entertainment are the producers of this untitled film. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhan. He will complete the shoots of both these films this year.