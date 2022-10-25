Buzz: Buchi Babu back to Mega Camp

Buchi Babu shot fame with Uppena and the film ended up as a massive hit. Soon Buchi Babu narrated a sports drama to NTR and got his nod. But the project is not happening anytime soon. Buchi Babu is informed about the same and he started working on another script. He is now back to the Mega camp. Sukumar arranged a meeting with Ram Charan recently and he narrated the basic plot to Charan. The response is positive and Buchi Babu started working on the script. Mythri Movie Makers are on the board to produce this project. If all goes well, the project will roll next year during the second half.

Sukumar will also share the profits and he will supervise the project. Ram Charan is busy with Shankar’s film and he also gave his nod for Kannada director Narthan. A couple of other projects are in the discussion stages. More details about the lineup of Ram Charan is expected to be announced next year.