Home > Movie News

Buzz: Delay in Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's Film

Published on September 12, 2025 by sankar

Buzz: Delay in Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's Film

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to direct the country’s biggest Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The shoot of the film commences later this year and Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the pre-production work. Everyone predicted that Kamal Haasan will wait for the arrival of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj to complete the pre-production work. But Kamal Haasan has launched his new film today in a grand manner and the action drama will be directed by Anbariv.

Kamal Haasan has allocated bulk dates for the project and the film is under pre-production from the past one year. The shoot commenced today and Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International will produce this prestigious project. With these recent developments, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be pushed to next year. Rajinikanth also has to complete the shoot of Jailer 2 that is slated for summer 2026 release.

