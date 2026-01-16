x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?

Published on January 16, 2026 by sankar

Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?

The entire nation has been surprised after the speculation started that Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur are in a relationship. The dating rumors sparked after the duo was spotted together at a movie screening. Later, Mrunal Thakur has slammed the rumors. The national media has now been speculating that Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur will get married on February 14th on Valentine’s Day. The wedding will witness the presence of the family members of Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur and friends in attendance.

There are also rumors on social media after Mrunal Thakur reportedly followed Dhanush’s sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. All these added strength to the rumors. Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth for 18 years and they parted ways in 2022. Dhanush is one of the busiest and highest paid actors of the country and he has films in several languages. Mrunal is shooting for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. She recently completed the shoot of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit that will release in March this year.

