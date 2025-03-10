Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that NTR will soon work with Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar and the project will roll next year. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. He has paid handsome advances to NTR and Nelson once the duo decided to team up. Nelson even narrated the plot of the film and NTR has given his formal nod. The team is considering ‘ROCK’ as the title for this high voltage action entertainer. It would be the working title for now and nothing has been finalized yet.

Nelson has commenced the shoot of Jailer 2 from today and the film is expected to have an early 2026 release. NTR too is busy with War 2 and he will soon join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR is expected to allocate dates for Nelson’s film next year. He also has Devara 2 lined up and Koratala Siva is working on the script. NTR is also holding talks with Yashraj Films for a straight Hindi film. More details awaited.