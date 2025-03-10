x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film

Published on March 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Fasttrack: Government Speeds Up Construction Projects
image
Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film
image
Telugu Student Goes Missing in Dominican Republic
image
Biggest Task ahead for Anil Ravipudi
image
Gopichand’s Next Film Announced

Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that NTR will soon work with Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar and the project will roll next year. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. He has paid handsome advances to NTR and Nelson once the duo decided to team up. Nelson even narrated the plot of the film and NTR has given his formal nod. The team is considering ‘ROCK’ as the title for this high voltage action entertainer. It would be the working title for now and nothing has been finalized yet.

Nelson has commenced the shoot of Jailer 2 from today and the film is expected to have an early 2026 release. NTR too is busy with War 2 and he will soon join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR is expected to allocate dates for Nelson’s film next year. He also has Devara 2 lined up and Koratala Siva is working on the script. NTR is also holding talks with Yashraj Films for a straight Hindi film. More details awaited.

Next Amaravati Fasttrack: Government Speeds Up Construction Projects Previous Telugu Student Goes Missing in Dominican Republic
else

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Fasttrack: Government Speeds Up Construction Projects
image
Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film
image
Biggest Task ahead for Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Amaravati Fasttrack: Government Speeds Up Construction Projects
image
Buzz: Exciting title considered for NTR and Nelson Film
image
Telugu Student Goes Missing in Dominican Republic
image
Biggest Task ahead for Anil Ravipudi
image
Gopichand’s Next Film Announced

Most Read

image
Ashok Leyland to Inaugurate Vehicle Body Building Unit in AP
image
Midnight Drama at Gandhi Bhavan Over MLC Candidate Selection
image
Former MLA Varma Faces Another Setback

Related Articles

Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature