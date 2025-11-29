Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas has joined the sets of Spirit and the top actor has allocated bulk dates for the film. Prabhas’ look has been kept under wraps and Tripti Dimri is the leading lady. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj have crucial roles assigned in this action drama. As per the latest update, Bollywood beauty Kajol is in talks to essay an important role in Spirit.

The talks are going on and the team will make an official statement soon. Kajol has been quite selective and is picking up powerful roles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga may have penned a powerful role for Kajol. The team will make an announcement soon. Spirit is expected to release during summer 2026 and the shoot completes before the end of 2026. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers.