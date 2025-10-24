x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?

Published on October 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sharwa Goes Shirtless, Incredible Makeover
image
Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?
image
Sexual Assault Case: Top Music Composer Arrested
image
Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?
image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation

Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?

From the past few weeks, there are strong speculations that Tamil Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will soon team up for a film. Though Lokesh Kanagaraj was on board, the film changed hands and the director is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan turned busy with their respective films. As per the latest buzz, Kamal Haasan is all set to produce the upcoming movie of Rajinikanth.

Sundar C has penned a hilarious family entertainer and impressed Rajinikanth. The pre-production work is going on and the shoot commences next year. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International will bankroll this prestigious film as per the speculation from the Tamil media. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2 in the direction of Nelson and the film releases in summer 2026. Kamal Haasan recently commenced the shoot of Anbariv’s film and it will release next year.

Next Sharwa Goes Shirtless, Incredible Makeover Previous Sexual Assault Case: Top Music Composer Arrested
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa Goes Shirtless, Incredible Makeover
image
Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?
image
Sexual Assault Case: Top Music Composer Arrested

Latest

image
Sharwa Goes Shirtless, Incredible Makeover
image
Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?
image
Sexual Assault Case: Top Music Composer Arrested
image
Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?
image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation

Most Read

image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation
image
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE Mission: A Bold Push to Turn Andhra Pradesh into a Global Investment Powerhouse

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit