Buzz: Kamal Haasan to produce Rajinikanth’s Next?

From the past few weeks, there are strong speculations that Tamil Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will soon team up for a film. Though Lokesh Kanagaraj was on board, the film changed hands and the director is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan turned busy with their respective films. As per the latest buzz, Kamal Haasan is all set to produce the upcoming movie of Rajinikanth.

Sundar C has penned a hilarious family entertainer and impressed Rajinikanth. The pre-production work is going on and the shoot commences next year. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International will bankroll this prestigious film as per the speculation from the Tamil media. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2 in the direction of Nelson and the film releases in summer 2026. Kamal Haasan recently commenced the shoot of Anbariv’s film and it will release next year.