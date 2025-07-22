x
Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Voiceover for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Voiceover for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is the most awaited film of the year and it is on the top of the IMDB’s most awaited Indian films. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is about the gold smuggling mafia. As per the ongoing speculation from the Tamil media, Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team is keen to rope in legendary actor Kamal Haasan to lend his voice for the film. Coolie will be narrated with a voiceover and the team is in talks with Kamal for it.

If all goes well, Kamal will lend his voice next week. The promotional activities of the film started recently and Anirudh is currently working on the background score. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John have other prominent roles assigned in Coolie. Sun Pictures have spent a bomb on this action drama that is slated for August 14th release across the globe.

