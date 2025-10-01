Buzz: Keerthy Suresh to replace Deepika Padukone?

The team of Kalki 2898 AD has announced that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the second installment of the film. This came as a shock for the entire nation. There are a lot of rumors about the demands of Deepika Padukone but the actress hasn’t responded. The team has staged a hunt for the right actress to replace Deepika Padukone. The latest development says that the makers are considering Keerthy Suresh for the role.

Keerthy Suresh played the title role in Mahanati directed by Nag Ashwin who is also the director of Kalki 2898 AD. He is keen to rope in Keerthy Suresh for the role and the discussions are going on. Nothing has been finalized for now. The team will finalize the perfect replacement for Deepika Padukone and the shoot commences soon. Prabhas will join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel next year and the episodes without him will be shot. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in other prominent roles.