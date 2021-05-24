Buzz: Megastar drops plans of Lucifer Remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a signing spree and decided to work without breaks. He signed the remakes of Lucifer, Vedhalam and an action entertainer in the direction of Bobby. He was keen to take up Lucifer remake after he is done with the shoot of Acharya. Several directors are changed and Mohan Raja is on board after which an official announcement is made. The script work of the film is completed recently but Chiranjeevi is not convinced with the script. Chiranjeevi is not impressed with the changes done and he is said to have dropped the plans of the remake after several attempts.

Megastar also feels that the film will not suit the Tollywood audience after which the plans for the remake are dropped. Considering the severity of the second wave of coronavirus, Chiranjeevi also changed his plans. The top actor is in plans to take a long break after he is done with the shoot of Acharya. He will take the call on his upcoming projects after things settle down. Chiranjeevi also signed Vedhalam remake in the direction of Meher Ramesh and one untitled film with Bobby.