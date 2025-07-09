Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?

The super success of Thandel brought the Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya back on to the track. He is currently shooting for a mystic thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu. Because of the extensive work involved, Naga Chaitanya has to dedicate this year completely for the project. The date of release will be finalized soon. Naga Chaitanya is now in talks with Tamil talented director PS Mithran, the man behind Irumbu Thirai and Sardaar.

The talks are currently in the initial stages and Naga Chaitanya will take a call after the final narration. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll this project. Naga Chaitanya has taken an exit from a film to be produced by Arka Media Works and he is in talks with Shiva Nirvana for a film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The next project of Naga Chaitanya will be announced after he completes the shoot of his current film.