Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?

Published on July 9, 2025 by nymisha

Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?

The super success of Thandel brought the Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya back on to the track. He is currently shooting for a mystic thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu. Because of the extensive work involved, Naga Chaitanya has to dedicate this year completely for the project. The date of release will be finalized soon. Naga Chaitanya is now in talks with Tamil talented director PS Mithran, the man behind Irumbu Thirai and Sardaar.

The talks are currently in the initial stages and Naga Chaitanya will take a call after the final narration. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll this project. Naga Chaitanya has taken an exit from a film to be produced by Arka Media Works and he is in talks with Shiva Nirvana for a film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The next project of Naga Chaitanya will be announced after he completes the shoot of his current film.

