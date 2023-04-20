Buzz: NBK and Boyapati Film Pushed?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 108th film directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film is aimed for Dasara 2023 release. Balayya and Boyapati Srinu are in plans to team up again very soon and the project is planned for release right before the elections in AP in 2024. But the latest update says that the project is delayed. Boyapati wants more time for the scriptwork and he is not in a hurry to kick-start the shoot of the film. The project is delayed for now. 14 Reels Plus are the frontrunners to bankroll this project.

Balakrishna received several advances and he is also holding talks with several directors. His next project will be finalized very soon. Balakrishna also expressed his interest of directing the sequel of Aditya 369 and the scriptwork is wrapped up long ago. His next film will be announced only after the completion of the shoot of NBK108.