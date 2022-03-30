Buzz: NTR and Anil Ravipudi film on Cards

Anil Ravipudi is one of the most successful directors of this generation and this young talent knows how to impress the audience with entertainment. All his films are well blended with commercial elements and they ended up as money-spinners. Anil Ravipudi is done with the shoot of F3 and he has a film lined up with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The shoot of this film will start later this year and the untitled film will head for a theatrical release in summer 2023.

The latest news is that Anil Ravipudi is on board to direct NTR in his next. Dil Raju arranged a meeting recently and Tarak loved the basic plot narrated by Anil Ravipudi. Tarak too is keen to do a comic entertainer from some time. He picked up Anil and things will be finalized in the coming months. If things go as per the plan, the shoot commences next year. Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this prestigious project. Tarak also has films with Prashanth Neel and Buchi Babu lined up.