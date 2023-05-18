Buzz: NTR in a Negative Role?

Young Tiger NTR is going to make his debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ War 2. Aditya Chopra has roped NTR and Hrithik Roshan for War 2 and Ayan Mukerji will direct this action adventure. The movie will go on floors by the end of this year and the makers are planning for a never before seen action episode.

Yet before the official announcement, many exciting updates from the film are going viral on social media. The film is still in the final stages of its script work and the latest update about the film is that the NTR’s character will have negative shades. Sources claim that NTR himself is excited to be part of the film and he is going to surprise the audience with different emotions. The film will be made on a massive budget and is expected to have its theatrical release next year.