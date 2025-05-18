Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

NTR is set to make a grand debut into Bollywood with War 2, teaming up with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in this next installment of the YRF Spy Universe. However, it appears that War 2 marks only the initial phase of NTR’s journey. As per a report, Aditya Chopra is crafting an ambitious character trajectory for NTR in all his upcoming projects. A source involved in the process indicated that NTR’s involvement is envisioned as a long-term asset within the spy franchise, similar to the roles played by Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Salman Khan in Tiger. “His character won’t just feature in War 2; anticipate solo projects, spin-offs, and significant crossover roles,” told an insider suggesting that the Telugu star will have a prominent multi-film role within the YRF cinematic universe.

NTR’s character is poised to achieve the same iconic status as the established figures in the Spy Universe—Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan), Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Rubaii (Deepika Padukone). Anticipation is also building with the teaser for War 2 set to be unveiled on May 20, coinciding with Jr NTR’s birthday. Hrithik Roshan recently hinted at the release in a tweet to his co-star, stating, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on May 20? Trust me, you have NO idea what’s coming. Ready? War2.”

In response, NTR playfully remarked, “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir! Eager to track you down and present a special return gift, Kabir”. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and serves as the follow-up to the 2019 hit War, officially becoming the sixth installment in the growing YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, right before Independence Day. Following this, the next project in the spy universe, titled Alpha, will feature a female-led action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release on December 25, 2025.