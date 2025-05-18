x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

NTR is set to make a grand debut into Bollywood with War 2, teaming up with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in this next installment of the YRF Spy Universe. However, it appears that War 2 marks only the initial phase of NTR’s journey. As per a report, Aditya Chopra is crafting an ambitious character trajectory for NTR in all his upcoming projects. A source involved in the process indicated that NTR’s involvement is envisioned as a long-term asset within the spy franchise, similar to the roles played by Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Salman Khan in Tiger. “His character won’t just feature in War 2; anticipate solo projects, spin-offs, and significant crossover roles,” told an insider suggesting that the Telugu star will have a prominent multi-film role within the YRF cinematic universe.

NTR’s character is poised to achieve the same iconic status as the established figures in the Spy Universe—Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan), Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Rubaii (Deepika Padukone). Anticipation is also building with the teaser for War 2 set to be unveiled on May 20, coinciding with Jr NTR’s birthday. Hrithik Roshan recently hinted at the release in a tweet to his co-star, stating, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on May 20? Trust me, you have NO idea what’s coming. Ready? War2.”

In response, NTR playfully remarked, “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir! Eager to track you down and present a special return gift, Kabir”. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and serves as the follow-up to the 2019 hit War, officially becoming the sixth installment in the growing YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, right before Independence Day. Following this, the next project in the spy universe, titled Alpha, will feature a female-led action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release on December 25, 2025.

Next Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier Previous Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut
else

TRENDING

image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Latest

image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
image
Breaking: Theatres in Telugu states to be Shut

Most Read

image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Technical Setback
image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown