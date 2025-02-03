Buzz: OG to release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has left his films in waiting mode as he is occupied with AP politics. Though he wanted to get back to films, his busy schedules are delaying his shoots. His upcoming release Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced for summer release but it was pushed as there is a delay in the shoot. The film was delayed by years and it is struggling for buzz. The makers are yet to close the deals. His other film OG is hot in trade and is carrying terrific buzz. An industry insider says that OG will release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film will release this year. Sujeeth is the director of this stylish action thriller.

For now the release date of OG is yet to be locked. Pawan Kalyan has to shoot for ten days to complete the shoot. The film’s producer DVV Danayya has closed all the non-theatrical deals of the film. Pawan Kalyan will play a stylish don in this film set in the backdrop of Mumbai. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine and Thaman scores the music. For now, OG may release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu this year. Pawan Kalyan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar.