Home > Movie News

Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films

The Digital Platforms have been making things tough for Indian film producers. With most of them relying on the digital deal to recover their investments and with a number of films in making, the digital players are not in a hurry and they are picking up interesting films. Some of them also faced tough times because of the poor performance of big-budget films. The producers who are in business are well aware that the digital players are not ready to pick every film and the deals have been slashed by 30 percent.

Most of the digital players have now closed their business for 2026 for Indian films. Some of them have acquired the digital rights of several biggies that will release soon while some of them are inking deals from scripting stage and closed deals. The digital players have rejected the deals of several films in the recent times due to various reasons. For 2026, there would be no pre-release deals except one or two in Telugu cinema as per the business deals done.

Some of the producers share a great bond with few digital players and those are in talks to close a few deals. For other producers who did not close the digital deals, it is quite tough to close them before the release. If the film does exceptionally well after release, it is an exception and the digital players may quote big prices. For 2026, the budgets for most of the digital players is closed.

