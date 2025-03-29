Buzz: Pawan Kalyan’s OG Release Date?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely busy with his political engagements and activities. He has decided to resume the shoots and complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG in April. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and the film is announced for May 9th release. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the update on OG. They have been making enough noise about OG whenever Pawan is spotted across public platforms. The team of OG is in plans to release OG in September.

Though they had plans to release the film in August, the month is packed with releases. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara is slated for August 22nd release and hence the team of OG is in plans to release this high voltage actioner in September. The makers will make an announcement after the shoot gets wrapped up. Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music composer of OG.