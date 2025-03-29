x
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Buzz: Pawan Kalyan’s OG Release Date?

Published on March 29, 2025 by swathy

Buzz: Pawan Kalyan’s OG Release Date?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely busy with his political engagements and activities. He has decided to resume the shoots and complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG in April. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and the film is announced for May 9th release. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the update on OG. They have been making enough noise about OG whenever Pawan is spotted across public platforms. The team of OG is in plans to release OG in September.

Though they had plans to release the film in August, the month is packed with releases. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara is slated for August 22nd release and hence the team of OG is in plans to release this high voltage actioner in September. The makers will make an announcement after the shoot gets wrapped up. Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music composer of OG.

Next Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker calls it a False Case Previous L2: Empuraan’s Dream Run is Restricted
