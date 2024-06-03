Buzz: Pawan Kalyan’s OG to release in 2025

Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he is completely focused on AP politics. His party Janasena is all set to make a huge impact in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state. The top actor has to resume the shoot of OG, a stylish action entertainer directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of the film on a priority basis but the film may not hit the screens this year. The digital and satellite deals of OG are yet to be closed. The digital players are ready to buy the film for a solid price but with a condition.

With the second half of their charts full, they are suggesting a 2025 theatrical release for the film and OG may not hit the screens this year. The digital rights are playing a crucial role in the budget recoveries and the makers will have to step down and release OG in 2025. S Naga Vamsi, a close aide of Pawan Kalyan announced his next film Lucky Bhaskar on September 27th which happens to be the release date of OG. This makes it clear that the film will not hit the screens as per the plan. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. DVV Entertainment are the producers of this big-budget attempt.