Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Buzz: Pawan Kalyan’s OG to release in 2025

Published on June 3, 2024 by ratnasri

Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he is completely focused on AP politics. His party Janasena is all set to make a huge impact in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state. The top actor has to resume the shoot of OG, a stylish action entertainer directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of the film on a priority basis but the film may not hit the screens this year. The digital and satellite deals of OG are yet to be closed. The digital players are ready to buy the film for a solid price but with a condition.

With the second half of their charts full, they are suggesting a 2025 theatrical release for the film and OG may not hit the screens this year. The digital rights are playing a crucial role in the budget recoveries and the makers will have to step down and release OG in 2025. S Naga Vamsi, a close aide of Pawan Kalyan announced his next film Lucky Bhaskar on September 27th which happens to be the release date of OG. This makes it clear that the film will not hit the screens as per the plan. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. DVV Entertainment are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

