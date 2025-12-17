Buzz: Powerful title for NBK111?

Nandamuri Balakrishna will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni mass actioner before Christmas. The look test has been completed and the look of Balayya is locked. Touted to be one of the most expensive projects, Venkata Satish Kilaru of Peddi fame is bankrolling this prestigious film. NBK111 is the working title for the film. As per the update, the makers are considering ‘Maha Raju’ as the title for the film.

This title is not locked and it is one among the considered titles. As there is ample time for release, the title will be finalized at a later date. Maha Raju is now one of the titles the team is considering. Balayya plays a dual role in the film and Nayanthara is the leading lady. Thaman is on board to score music for this mass entertainer and the film releases during the second half of 2026