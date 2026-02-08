x
Buzz: Prabhas' Heroine for Pawan Kalyan?

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Buzz: Prabhas' Heroine for Pawan Kalyan?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he is focused on AP politics. The actor will take up a new set of films very soon. He signed a film to be directed by Surendar Reddy and the project has been announced officially. The film will have a grand launch during Ugadi this year and the shoot starts very soon. As per the ongoing speculations, Imanvi is considered for the role of the heroine in this untitled film. Imanvi is making her debut as heroine with Prabhas’ upcoming release Fauji.

Rumors say that the team is in talks with Imanvi for the role. Surendar Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi are giving final touches for the script for this mass entertainer. Ram Talluri will produce this untitled film and more official updates will follow. Pawan Kalyan also has OG 2 and other films lined up and the shoot of these films will start next year.

