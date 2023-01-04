Buzz: Prabhas in a pan-Indian Multi-starrer?

Prabhas is the new pan-Indian actor from South and he enjoys terrific craze across the nation. Adipurush happens to be his first straight Hindi film which will release in all the languages. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers has paid a huge advance for Prabhas and they initiated talks with several top Bollywood directors to handle the project. Siddharth Anand is finally on board and the film is expected to roll in 2024 once Prabhas is done with all his current projects. As per the update, the film is said to be a high-voltage action thriller and is a multi-starrer.

There are reports that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be seen in the other lead role in this action thriller. The discussions are on currently and things will be finalized soon. Prabhas has given his nod for the action thriller for now. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this biggest pan-Indian film and an announcement is expected this year. Prabhas is shooting for Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s film. The shoots are expected to be completed in 2023. Siddharth Anand is done with the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and he recently commenced the shoot of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.