Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran in talks for SSMB29?

The pre-production work of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film to be directed by SS Rajamouli is happening and the shoot will commence before the end of this year. Rajamouli is currently finalizing the locations, locking the actors and he is also conducting workshops for Mahesh Babu. As per the ongoing buzz, critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist. The actor is all excited to join the sets of the film soon. The team is expected to make an official announcement before the shoot commences.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently played an important role in Prabhas’ Salaar and he has a bunch of Malayalam films lined up. Rajamouli is also in talks with several top Hollywood studios to collaborate for the project. The final budget has to be finalized. KL Narayana is the producer of the film and MM Keeravani will score the music. SSMB29 is said to be a forest adventure and it will be shot across several nations of the globe.