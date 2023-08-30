Buzz: Rajamouli’s Cameo in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per the ongoing speculation, master storyteller SS Rajamouli is expected to play a special role in the upcoming film of Prabhas titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s director Nag Ashwin is said to have convinced Rajamouli for a special cameo in the film and Rajamouli will join the sets very soon. For now, there is no official news or confirmation from the team and we have to wait to see if this speculation is true.

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest ever actioner for which the whole nation has been waiting for. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan playing the lead roles. The film is speculated to hit the screens next year. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and several international technicians are working for the film.