Buzz: Rajasekhar in Sharwanand’s Film

Young actor Sharwanand is done with the shoot of Maname and the film is aimed for May release this year. The actor recently signed a new film directed by Abhilash Reddy. He directed a web series named Loser in the past. The shoot of the film is happening currently and the latest buzz is that veteran actor Rajasekhar is roped in to play an important role in the film. Rajasekhar is roped in for a full length role and his role will not have any negative shades.

Rajasekhar also joined the sets of the film recently. UV Creations is producing this sports drama and Sharwanand plays the role of a bike racer in this untitled film. Rajasekhar was last seen in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man that released last year and the film ended up as a debacle. Rajasekhar is also making his comeback as a lead actor and Amazon Prime is producing this project.