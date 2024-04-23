x
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Buzz: Rajasekhar in Sharwanand’s Film

Published on April 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Buzz: Rajasekhar in Sharwanand’s Film

Young actor Sharwanand is done with the shoot of Maname and the film is aimed for May release this year. The actor recently signed a new film directed by Abhilash Reddy. He directed a web series named Loser in the past. The shoot of the film is happening currently and the latest buzz is that veteran actor Rajasekhar is roped in to play an important role in the film. Rajasekhar is roped in for a full length role and his role will not have any negative shades.

Rajasekhar also joined the sets of the film recently. UV Creations is producing this sports drama and Sharwanand plays the role of a bike racer in this untitled film. Rajasekhar was last seen in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man that released last year and the film ended up as a debacle. Rajasekhar is also making his comeback as a lead actor and Amazon Prime is producing this project.

