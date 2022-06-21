Buzz: Ram Charan’s cameo in a Bollywood Film?

Ram Charan shares a close bonding with Bollywood top actor Salman Khan. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie that is under shoot. The film directed by Farhad Samji has Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and is tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The current schedule of the film is happening in Hyderabad and is said to be a comic entertainer.

As per the update, Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo in the film. The reports say that Ram Charan will be seen in a song in the film. Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Ram Charan together will be seen in this special song in the film. There are talks that the film’s title has been changed to Bhaijaan and the makers are yet to announce it officially. The film is announced for December 2022 release. Surprisingly, Salman Khan is playing an extended cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father and he completed filming for his portion.