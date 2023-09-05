Buzz: Rana in Rajinikanth’s Next?

Superstar Rajinikanth announced his 170th film and it would be directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The shoot of the film is expected to start by the end of this month and this untitled film will release next year. As per the ongoing buzz, Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has been roped in for an important role. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier too is the new addition for the cast.

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil are roped in for this film and there is a lot of buzz around this project. Lyca Productions will produce this 170th film of Rajinikanth. The veteran actor is riding high with the super success of Jailer which is a massive hit. Rajinikanth also gave his nod for Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film starts rolling next year.