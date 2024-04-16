Buzz: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma in Talks?

Spread the love

Prasanth Varma surprised the nation with his recent film Hanuman. The film minted massive money and Prasanth Varma is rushed with several offers. He announced Jai Hanuman and the film is in scripting stage. Prasanth Varma is planning something big with his upcoming films. Bollywood media speculates that Prasanth Varma approached Ranveer Singh for a film and it is not Jai Hanuman. The film is said to be a mythological periodic drama that is planned on a massive budget.

The talks are currently going on and an announcement about the project will be made at the right time. A couple of top Bollywood production houses are ready to produce this film if it materializes. Ranveer Singh will start the shoot of Don 3 soon and he has a couple of interesting films lined up. Prasanth Varma will start Jai Hanuman with Teja Sajja and a top actor will have a crucial role in this super hero film.