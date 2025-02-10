x
Buzz: Ravi Teja in talks for one more Film?

Published on February 10, 2025

Buzz: Ravi Teja in talks for one more Film?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja delivered a series of duds. He needs to make a strong comeback with his upcoming films. His next film is Mass Jathara, a mass entertainer and he plays the role of a cop. Ravi Teja is lining up new projects. As per the ongoing buzz, he has given his formal nod for Kishore Tirumala. Kishore earlier directed films like Nenu Sailaja, Vunnadhi Okkate Zindagi, Chitralahari and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. He took a long break and worked on scripts. He recently met Ravi Teja and the discussions are quite positive.

For now, it is not clear when Ravi Teja will start Kishore Tirumala’s film. Ravi Teja also gave his nod for MAD director Kalyan Shankar. The film is expected to roll later this year and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. An official announcement about the upcoming films of Ravi Teja are awaited. For now, Mass Jathara is slated for post summer release.

