Buzz: Ravi Teja – Maruthi – PMF?

A new speculation has been making rounds that Ravi Teja is ready to work with Maruthi who delivered a massive dud like The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas. Maruthi could not take the negative wave of criticism on social media from the past few months and he is working on the script of his next film. The latest update is that the discussions between Ravi Teja and Maruthi are in the initial stages and the project may take shape depending on the final script and narration.

People Media Factory which produced Raja Saab with Maruthi is the frontrunner to bankroll the project. For now, the talks are just in the initial stages. Ravi Teja has recently completed the shoot of Irumudi and he is all set to kick-start Hashit Goli’s film produced by Dil Raju. After this, Ravi Teja will work with Vivek Athreya in an interesting film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. If all goes well, Ravi Teja and Maruthi’s film will start after these two new projects.