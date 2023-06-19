Buzz: Ravi Teja to work with a Kannada Director

Irrespective of his film’s results, Ravi Teja is working for back-to-back projects. He is busy wrapping up the shoots of Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. These films will release for Dasara and Sankranthi respectively. The actor has been in talks for few new films and he is said to have signed a film that will be directed by a Kannada director. Vasu who directed Shiva Rajkumar’s Kavacha will direct Ravi Teja’s film.

Ravi Teja was impressed with the narration and he gave his nod. S Naga Vamsi will produce the project on Sithara Entertainments banner and the shoot of this untitled film will start by the end of this year. Ravi Teja also gave his nod for Colour Photo fame Sandeep Raj for one more interesting film and People Media Factory will produce this project. An official announcement about the new projects of Ravi Teja will be made very soon.