Buzz: Sree Leela to romance Prabhas?

Sree Leela is the busiest actress in Telugu. The recent rumors said that she is out Vijay Deverakonda’s next film that will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri as she could not allocate her dates. She has more than five releases in the coming months and Sree Leela signed several new films. As per the ongoing buzz, Sree Leela is considered as the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film which is expected to be announced soon.

Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi will direct this film and the shoot commences during the end of this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The team approached Sree Leela recently and the actress would take a call as per the shooting schedules. Prabhas is currently on a break as he underwent knee surgery in Europe.