x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth

Published on March 10, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth
image
Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel
image
Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman
image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy

Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth

It is known that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been finalized to play an extended cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 which is in the final stages of shoot. SRK will join the sets of the film this month and he will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Rajinikanth plays the role of an ex-cop in Jailer 2 and SJ Suryah has a crucial role.

The episodes on Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and SJ Suryah will be shot in March and with this, the entire shoot of the film will be concluded. SRK has allocated dates for the film and is preparing for the shoot. Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishna, Mirna and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles while Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in interesting cameos. Nelson is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers. Jailer 2 is aimed for August 2026 release and Anirudh scores the music and background score.

Next Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par? Previous Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel
else

TRENDING

image
Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth
image
Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel

Latest

image
Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par?
image
Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth
image
Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel
image
Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman
image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy

Most Read

image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others
image
Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage
image
Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch