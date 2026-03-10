Buzz: SRK’s surprise as a Cop with Rajinikanth

It is known that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been finalized to play an extended cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 which is in the final stages of shoot. SRK will join the sets of the film this month and he will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Rajinikanth plays the role of an ex-cop in Jailer 2 and SJ Suryah has a crucial role.

The episodes on Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and SJ Suryah will be shot in March and with this, the entire shoot of the film will be concluded. SRK has allocated dates for the film and is preparing for the shoot. Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishna, Mirna and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles while Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in interesting cameos. Nelson is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers. Jailer 2 is aimed for August 2026 release and Anirudh scores the music and background score.