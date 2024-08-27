Buzz: Sukumar to work with People Media Factory?

Sukumar is one director who stands as a great support for his assistants and writing team. Sukumar is the only Tollywood director who took the responsibility to introduce all his assistants. Surya Pratap and Buchi Babu are highly successful. Buchi Babu is all set to direct Ram Charan in his second directorial and Sukumar is completely involved in the project. Sukumar has now decided to introduce one more assistant from his team and the film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 150 crores. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has come up to invest some big money in the film.

Sukumar Writings will co-produce this project and more details about the film will be made official soon. Sukumar generally has been collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers and this is the first collaboration of Sukumar and TG Vishwa Prasad. The talks are currently in advanced stages. Sukumar has plans to introduce a number of assistants who are working with him in the coming years. Sukumar is also in plans to collaborate with several top production houses of Telugu cinema. For now, he is completely focused on his next directorial Pushpa 2: The Rule that has Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film is slated for December 6th release.