Buzz: Trivikram sets one more project for Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram share a great bonding with each other. Trivikram has been frequently setting up films for Pawan Kalyan though he is not directing him. Bheemla Nayak and Vinodhaya Sitham are such films. The latest ongoing buzz says Trivikram is all set to bankroll one more film that will have Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Sudheer Varma will direct this film and Vaisshnav Tej will be seen in a prominent role. An official announcement will be made soon.

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. For now, the project is in the scripting stage and the film is expected to hit the floors once Pawan Kalyan is done with his current projects. Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG. He is done with the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and the film releases on July 28th.