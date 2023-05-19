Buzz: Varun Tej in a Remake?

After Ghani, Mega Prince Varun Tej is focused on two back-to-back action thrillers. His film with Praveen Sattaru is shooting in Budapest and the film releases this year. He will also play a fighter pilot in his pan-Indian film which is also under shoot. As per the ongoing speculation, Varun Tej has given his nod for a remake. He is in talks for the remake of Hindi super hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Ramesh Varma who directed the remake of Ratsasan will direct the film. Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green is on board to bankroll this project. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening and Varun Tej will give the final nod after the final script is locked. Ramesh Varma is also working on the sequel of Rakshasudu and the film will have Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role.